Jaya Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine; Reports

The COVID 19 cases and its new variant Omicron continues to create a buzz in the nation. Although the situation is coming under control and the authorities are easing the COVID 19 curbs, several celebs have been testing positive off late for the deadly virus. Recently, Shabana Azmi had tested positive for COVID 19 and has been in home quarantine ever since. And as she is in home quarantine now, as per the recent report, Jaya Bachchan has also been diagnosed with the deadly virus and is currently home quarantined.

As per a report published in India TV, Dr Ajit from BMC Ward Officer of Juhu stated that the news of Jaya Bachchan testing positive for COVID 19 came into light during the Bachchan family’s monthly check up. To note, the Bachchan family and their staff undergo a check up every month. The media reports also suggested that earlier Shweta Bachchan had also tested positive for the deadly virus. While Jaya is said to be recovering in home isolation, no official statement has been released in this regard by the Bachchans.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Jaya Bachchan was currently working on Karan Johar starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in the lead. Reportedly, Alia will be seen playing the role of a middle class girl in the movie while the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor will be seen as a rich girl. “Well, Alia plays a middle-class girl, whereas Ranveer belongs to a rich family. He is the waris of Dhanlaxmi Enterprises and stays in a white House Gurgaon, while Rani stays in a lousy fort. The story is basically about a rich guy falling in love with a middle-class girl and how the parents are unhappy with this union,” a source had told India Today.

