Jaya Bachchan trolled massively on Twitter after she demands that vilification of Bollywood must end
Jaya Bachchan took social media by storm on Tuesday when she raised concerns about vilification of the entertainment industry in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session. The Samajwadi Party MP also indirectly hit out at Hindi-Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan over his 'drug addiction' comment. Ravi Kishan had said, "Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries."
However, the senior actress addressed the issue and said, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain."
She also added that the film industry has stood by the government's side and offered them the support it needs. Be it tourism or bringing international name and fame or the government's campaigns, actors and the film industry have always been ready to offer support. "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that government tells such people not to use this kind of language," Jaya said.
The senior actress received support from various Bollywood celebs including BJP MP and veteran actress Hema Malini. However, she also faced equal flak on social media from netizens as well as various personalities including Kangana Ranaut. On Wednesday, Jaya Bachchan was trending on Twitter for most part of the day under the hashtag 'JayaBachchanShamlessLady'.
Take a look at some of the reactions below:
#HemaMalini "This bollywood gave jobs to lakhs of people"
So what does it means? It's ok to have drugs in this bollywood industry?
Because it is creating jobs for all?#JayaBachchanShamlessLady #JayaBachchan #KanaganaRanaut #ShivSena
— Mani Baba (@m4nibaba) September 16, 2020
#JayaBachchan
Industry paying highest tax plz allow drugs and nepotism. pic.twitter.com/VvulM73ylN
— Rahul D (@Indias_Rahul) September 15, 2020
Jaya Bachchan defends Bollywood says some people in Bollywood pay highest taxes
Le* Panama: pic.twitter.com/Nk80tq8DDm
— mthn (spy) (@Being_Humor) September 15, 2020
Did she voice in same way when #nasiruddinshah and #kiranrao said India does not feel shame anymore! Why such selective outrage by #JayaBachchanShamlessLady just because where the personal agenda fits? https://t.co/68bmYgluXu
— Tuli (@pujasoton) September 16, 2020
We support Ravi Kishan #JayaBachchanShamlessLady
— Vinit Kumar singh (@VinitKu40196622) September 16, 2020
Le #JayaBachchanShamlessLady to Drugi Bollywood - pic.twitter.com/DjerL5wlNp
— Shubham Singh Thakur (@Shubham1110111) September 16, 2020
एक थाली के चट्टे बट्टे।#Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand #JayaBachchanShamlessLady #ShameOnJayaBachchan #NationWantsDishaSSRTruth#OneArrangedMurder #carryminati pic.twitter.com/cE7YojdHt4
— ...The SSR Warrior.. (@devesh639) September 16, 2020
पंजाब में युवा ड्रग्स ले तो फिल्म बनाइए क्योंकि वो एक समस्या है लेकिन फिल्म इंडस्ट्री ड्रग्स लेती है तो उसका मुद्दा संसद में मत उठाइए । #SayNoToDrugs #JayaBachchanShamlessLady .
— L.K.Pandey (@LKPandey62) September 16, 2020
In parliament she said "Jis thali me khate ho usi me ched karte ho".
Like seriously ? Neither she nor her husband raised their voices in past few months for important causes and now she opened her mouth to defend 'bullywood'. #ShameOnJayaBachchan #JayaBachchanShamlessLady
— Rishabh Bhawsar (@RishabhBhawsarr) September 16, 2020
It's another sad day for our democracy...it gives the highest platform & opportunity for those RICH (no other qualities) to easily enact their agenda!!What else could be more shameful?
They worry SELECTIVELY and when AFFECTS THEM!@republic @TimesNow
— Tharma (@vtharmalingam) September 16, 2020
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
she is an arrogant good for nothing who has done NOTHING for society, and she needs extra security!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
#JAYAMUSTFALL. FAKE ARROGANT AND ILLITERATE. GO C WHAT YOUR SON AND HUBBIE R UP TO. YOUR DAUGHTER IN LAW IS A DRUGGIE TOO.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
You become rich with public money and then contempt for public opinion. What humility.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Shame on you #Jayabachan
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Dont worry they are digging their own grave.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Shameless old and fake lady of fakest and hypocrite family Cant stand with truth but still having guts to support thirdclass and druggist bullywood Also saving Shweta and her kids and many more from her family.... Shame shame shame