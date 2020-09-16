Jaya Bachchan trolled massively on Twitter after she demands that vilification of Bollywood must end

Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan also indirectly hit out at Hindi-Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan over his 'drug addiction' comment in Lok Sabha.

took social media by storm on Tuesday when she raised concerns about vilification of the entertainment industry in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session. The Samajwadi Party MP also indirectly hit out at Hindi-Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan over his 'drug addiction' comment. Ravi Kishan had said, "Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries."

However, the senior actress addressed the issue and said, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain."

She also added that the film industry has stood by the government's side and offered them the support it needs. Be it tourism or bringing international name and fame or the government's campaigns, actors and the film industry have always been ready to offer support. "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that government tells such people not to use this kind of language," Jaya said.

The senior actress received support from various Bollywood celebs including BJP MP and veteran actress Hema Malini. However, she also faced equal flak on social media from netizens as well as various personalities including . On Wednesday, Jaya Bachchan was trending on Twitter for most part of the day under the hashtag 'JayaBachchanShamlessLady'.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

