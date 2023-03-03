Jaya Bachchan wins the internet with her rare fun interaction with paparazzi photographers: Watch VIDEO

Jaya Bachchan, the veteran actress-turned-MP is well-known for her illustrious acting career, and contributions to the nation as a parliament member. The senior actress has also often become subject to major trolling and social media attacks, owing to her troubled relationship with the media, especially the paparazzi photographers. For the unversed, Jaya Bachchan has always been vocal about her dislike of getting clicked often by the paparazzi, especially during her entries and arrivals at airports and events.

Jaya Bachchan wins the internet with her rare fun interaction with paparazzi

Interestingly Jaya Bachchan has now given a pleasant surprise for both the paparazzi and netizens, with her changed attitude towards photographers. The veteran actress, who recently attended the launch event of her favourite designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's latest collection, was seen having a fun interaction with the paparazzi photographers who were present at the venue. She had a brief chat with them and happily posed for pictures. However, Jaya Bachchan asked them not to give any instructions, before she decided to pose for them.

"The one and only #JayaBachchan. She shouts at us sometimes but so does our Mom. We don't mind and we always have high respect for her. Today for #abujanisandeepkhosla event," wrote renowned photographer Viral Bhayani, as he shared a fun video of Jaya Bachchan on his official Instagram handle. In the video, the Sholay actress was seen having a fun banter with Sandeep Khosla, and some of the photographers who were present at the venue.

When Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta revealed why Jaya Bachchan dislikes getting clicked

Jaya Bachchan's kids, actor Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda revealed why their mother dislikes getting clicked, during their appearance on the renowned chat show Koffee With Karan Season 6. According to the siblings, their mother hates it when someone clicks her picture without permission. The veteran actress considers this a major sign of disrespect.

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda also revealed that Jaya Bachchan is extremely claustrophobic and finds it difficult to cope with crowds. The senior actress starts panicking when surrounded by so many unknown faces, especially when entering or exiting a place. This is also another major reason behind the actress-MP's strong dislike towards the paparazzi culture.

