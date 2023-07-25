Jaya Bachchan's angry face in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Dhindhora Baje Re song sparks meme fest

Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has become talk of the town. As new promotional units keep surfacing ahead of the release, the fans are very excited to see the final product. Along with lead stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the cast also boasts of veterans Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. Jaya Bachchan’s stern and strict character Dhanlakshmi had already caught the attention of the viewers in the trailer of the film. The actress’ angry expressions in the latest song launched by the team of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has sparked a meme fest on social media.

Jaya Bachchan’s expressions from RRKPK song leaves netizens in splits

The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani launched the fourth song from the film titled Dhindhora Baje Re yesterday. In the song, Ranveer’s character Rocky and Alia’s character Rani are seen celebrating the Durga Puja festival with their respective families in the film. They are dancing energetically in red traditional attires in the happy atmosphere. Jaya’s character Dhanlakshmi is Rocky’s grandmother who is not in approval of their relationship. She stands as the odd one out wearing a blue suit with angry and stern facial expressions to show her contrasting emotions. Rocky and Rani will be seen rebelling against her in the film for their love.

The audience really appreciated the stunning visuals and grandeur of the Durga Puja song along with the vocals of Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi. Apart from this, Jaya Bachchan’s facial expressions in the song have caught everyone’s attention. Memes of her stills from the song have already gone viral on social media.

One person posted pictures of Jaya Bachchan from the song and wrote, “Jaya Bachchan throughout #DhindhoraBajeRe.”

Another person said, “I think the climax of Rocky Rani would be Jaya Bachchan finally smiling.”

One netizen compared Jaya Bachchan’s mood in the song to their office mood.

Another fan said, “kjo’s brief to jaya bachhan in rrkpk must be to just act like she spotted a paparazzi."

Another tweet suggested that Jaya Bachchan would wear similar expressions after watching Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan dancing with Aishwarya Rai in the famous song Kajra Re.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani directed by Karan Johar arrives in theaters on July 28.

