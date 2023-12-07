Jaya Bachchan's mother Indira Bhaduri admitted to Hinduja Hospital; details inside

Trigger Warning: This article has references to serious health issues.

The news of veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan’s mother, Indira Bhaduri, being admitted to a Hinduja hospital in Mumbai has surfaced. According to reports, the 93-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, and she will have to undergo pacemaker surgery.

According to a report published in the Free Press Journal, a pacemaker surgery will be carried out for the veteran actress Jaya Bachchan’s mother, Indira Bhaduri. A pacemaker, also known as a cardiac pacing device, is a small battery-powered device that regulates irregular heart rhythms.

Jaya Bachchan attended her grandson Agastya Nanda's debut movie screening

On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan was recently spotted at the grand premiere night of The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film marks the acting debut of her grandson Agastya Nanda, along with Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Khushi Kapoor amongst others.

The star-studded screening was held on Tuesday, December 5, where the entire Bachchan family, including megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and others, showed up to cheer up the young lad. The family even graciously posed for the paparazzi.

In addition to this, several Bollywood celebs, including Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan, sons AbRam and Aryan Khan along with daughter Suhana, Janhvi Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor Boney Kapoor, Sharvari Vagh, Vicky Kaushal amongst others, came to grace the occasion.

Jaya Bachchan's work front

Speaking of a veteran actress’ acting stint, in a long and illustrious career, the actress has been a part of various remarkable films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Fiza, and others. She is quite active in Indian politics, also.

Most recently, she was last seen in Karan Johar’s directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The film also starred Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Anjali Anand, Kshitee Jog, and others. Jaya Bachchan was seen essaying the role of Dhanlaxmi, Ranveer’s strict and stern grandmother. She was much appreciated by the audience for her portrayal in a negative role.

