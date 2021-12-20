Jaya Bachchan's video of losing cool in RS goes viral amid Aishwarya Rai's questioning in Panama Papers Case

Monday came as a shocker for all the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans as the actress made it to the headlines for being questioned by the ED in connection with the Panama Papers. She appeared at ED’s Delhi office and was grilled by the officials. Amidst this chaos, Aish’s mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan too has grabbed all the limelight as a video of her blasting other members during a Rajya Sabha session on Monday is going viral on social media.

The video is from a Rajya Sabha proceeding and we can see Jaya Bachchan getting angry over a personal remark that was made against her and her family. Jaya’s words, “Aapke bure din aaenge...I curse you,” can be heard in the video as she is yelling on top of her voice. Reportedly, ED will be recording the statement of the 48-year-old actress in the case over allegations of stashing wealth abroad under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. The ED had also issued notices to the Bachchans asking them to explain their foreign remittances since 2004 under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India.

Aishwarya had earlier submitted records on the foreign payments under investigation. ANI confirmed the development in a tweet, "Enforcement Directorate summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a case being investigated by the agency: Sources."

Take a look:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was snapped stepping out of the ED office sometime back after being grilled for over 6 hours. For the unversed, the Panama Papers came to the fore in 2016 when they were leaked by a whistleblower named John Doe. He leaked the documents to a German journalist Bastian Obermayer. Accounting to almost 11.5 million leaked documents, the Panama Papers include financial details of almost 214,488 offshore entities.

