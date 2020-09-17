Jaya Prada hits out at Jaya Bachchan's Bollywood drug comment: She is doing politics over the issue
Jaya Bachchan's comments in Rajya Sabha during the Parliament's monsoon session has garnered a whole lot of attention. After Kangana Ranaut called out the senior actress, BJP politician and actress Jaya Prada has also now slammed her remarks. Voicing her support for BJP MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, Jaya Prada stated that Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan is politicising the issue.
Speaking to ANI, Jaya Prada said, "I completely support Ravi Kishan ji's remarks about saving youth from the problem of drug trafficking/addiction. We need to raise our voice against the use of drugs and we need to save our youth. I think Jaya Bachchan ji is doing politics over the issue."
During day two of the Parliament session, Jaya Bachchan had expressed dismay at Ravi Kishan’s comments about drugs being consumed in the film industry. She demanded that vilification of the entertainment industry must stop and pointed out that film industry has stood by the government's side and offered them the support it needs. Be it tourism or bringing international name and fame or the government's campaigns, actors and the film industry have always been ready to offer support.
I completely support Ravi Kishan ji's remarks about saving youth from the problem of drug trafficking/addiction. We need to raise our voice against the use of drugs & we need to save our youth. I think Jaya Bachchan ji is doing politics over the issue: Jaya Prada, BJP pic.twitter.com/VKaRkanlKq
— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020
Taking an indirect dig at Ravi Kishan, she had said, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain." Many Bollywood celebs have come out in support of Jaya Bachchan like Hema Malini, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza and Sonam Kapoor among others.
