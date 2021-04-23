Jaya Prada recalls being locked in a room with Sridevi: We both did not even say a word

Jaya Prada recalled an incident when Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra locked her in a room with Sridevi for them to talk. Check out the details.

Jaya Prada appeared on Indian Idol 12 and reminisced about her initial interactions with the late . The yesteryear actress worked with Sridevi in numerous Bollywood films like Aakhree, Aulad, and Raasta. The actress shared interesting anecdotes, both personal and professional, and instantly caught the attention of viewers. On the show, she revealed that she didn’t have any chemistry with Sridevi off-screen. She also recalled an incident when Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra locked her with the actress in an attempt for them to start talking.

The actress called herself the luckiest person to not have any personal grudges with Sridevi. She further explained that their lack of communication wasn’t because of any sort of enmity, but due to there being no chemistry. "We never had eye contact with each other even after being perfect sisters on-screen” she added. She also commented on how competitive the two were with one another when it came to dancing and said that each time directors tried to introduce them on the set, they used to greet each other and move ahead with the shoot.

The actress spoke about the shoot of the Maksat film. “Jeetu Ji and Rajesh Khanna Ji locked both of us in one makeup room for an hour,” she said and continued to elaborate on how difficult it was for the two to interact while also adding that they did not say a word. She revealed that despite not having a personal bond, she misses Sridevi. “I would also like to say that if somewhere she is listening to me I would just say that I wish we could talk to each other” she stated.

