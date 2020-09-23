  1. Home
Jaya Saha ADMITS arranging CBD oil for Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty: Reports

Latest reports suggest that Sushant Singh Rajput’s former talent manager, Jaya Saha, has admitted to arranging CBD oil for Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty
September 23, 2020
After being interrogated by the ED and CBI, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former talent manager, Jaya Saha, was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Well, Jaya Saha works for Kwan Management agency and her name surfaced in the NCB investigation after her chats with Rhea Chakraborty were accessed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) while probing the money-laundering angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. In the chats, Jaya and Rhea were discussing about the usage of CBD oil. 

Now, during her interrogation by the NCB, reports suggest that Jaya Saha, in her statement, revealed that she last spoke to Sushant Singh Rajput on June 5, 2020, about a film and she also said that the late actor liked the script but didn’t agree to the signing amount. Adding, Jaya had reportedly revealed that when she met Sushant Singh Rajput in March 2020, he was not keeping well and that, he had informed her about his depression in December. Now in the latest, as per a report in Times Now, Jaya Saha has admitted having arranged CBD Oil for Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and Madhu Mantena.

Also, as per reports, while Jaya Saha and Shruti Modi have been summoned by the NCB again today, reports suggest that Jaya is likely to be arrested soon by the NCB because as per the chats that have now been made public, Jaya Saha, along with other managers of a talent company were providing banned substances like ‘CBD oil’, ‘ecstasy pills’, ‘weed’ and ‘marijuana’ to Bollywood actors. Also, the director of the talent management company, too, was summoned by NCB and soon, Deepika Padukone will be summoned by the agency after her name surfaced in drug chats with Jaya

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Shraddha suffers from anxiety and this oil is a good medicine for anxiety! So media and haters are trolling her for searching for some sort of medicine? Some evil people are calling her druggie when she is in extreme pain, both physical and psychological, because of the anxiety. Have a little empathy, please!

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Um CBD oil is not a drug. Why is this so hard for people to understand? You can buy it anywhere online.

