Jaya Saha names Madhu Mantena in drugs case; Filmmaker to be summoned by NCB: Report

Jaya Saha has named filmmaker Madhu Mantena in relation to the drugs angle probed by the NCB as per a report by Times Now.
10340 reads Mumbai Updated: September 21, 2020 10:31 pm
Jaya Saha names Madhu Mantena in drugs caseJaya Saha names Madhu Mantena in drugs case; Filmmaker to be summoned by NCB: Report
As per a news report by Times Now, Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager, Jaya Saha has named filmmaker Madhu Mantena in relation to the drugs angle probed by the NCB. As per the news report by Times Now, Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The news reports further go on to add that now Jaya Saha has named filmmaker Madhu Mantena. 

The news report by Times Now, also adds how the filmmaker could be summoned by the NCB. The Narcotics Control Bureau has been probing the drugs angle in the late star Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The late actor's death case is also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The latest news update has now come in the form of Jaya Saha making a shocking revelation about the filmmaker Madhu Mantena. A news report by Times Now, also stated how she has admitted that she had suggested using CBD oil for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's depression issues. 

Furthermore, the news reports also state how actress Rhea Chakraborty's chats had been accessed. The news reports further add that Enforcement Directorate (ED) had a lead which was given to the NCB. The news reports also state how Rhea Chakraborty had quizzed about the use of the CBD oil for the late star, Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress Rhea Chakraborty is now arrested and in Byculla jail.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case Updates: Jaya Saha confesses to ED suggesting CBD oil for SSR's depression)

Credits :Times Now

