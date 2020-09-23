Jaya Saha states Sushant wasn't keeping well in March 2020; Says Disha Salian didn't meet him when in KWAN

Sushant Singh Rajput's former talent manager Jaya Saha is currently under NCB's scanner. The agency has reportedly summoned her again on Wednesday.

The NCB grilled Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha for the second consecutive day on September 22, 2020. She was questioned for around 6 hours and is likely to be summoned today also. The interrogation is concerning her alleged drug chats with Rhea Chakraborty and others that have been reportedly recovered by the agency. Now, as per a report by India Today, she talked about her work at KWAN agency, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Disha Salian during her interrogation.

According to reports, Jaya Saha is among the ten partners of the talent agency and holds a stake of 2% in the same. She began working with Sushant in 2016 post which she got him the movies Sonchiriya, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, and Drive. The late actor reportedly got Rs 5 crore for Sonchirya and Rs 6 crore for Kedarnath. He also got a payment of Rs 2.25 crore for Drive and Rs 5 crore for Chhichhore. Sushant then got Rs 3.5 crore for Dil Bechara.

In between 2016 and 2019, Jaya Saha reportedly got Sushant the events and endorsements of 21 brands. She reportedly stated about having last talked to him on June 5 about a movie by Kumar Mangal. However, he didn’t agree to the signing amount of Rs 6 crore despite liking the script and asked for its double amount instead. Saha has further admitted that the late actor was not keeping well back in March 2020. He reportedly started walking when she met him and frequently went inside his bedroom. He would repeat the same multiple times. According to Saha, he allegedly informed her about his depression in December.

Meanwhile, Jaya Saha reportedly also worked with Disha Salian, who worked with the late actor between March and May 2020. She has further stated that the two of them never met each other when Salian was working at KWAN. That is because Saha herself dealt with Sushant Singh Rajput regarding his movies and endorsements.

