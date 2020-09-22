Jaya Saha summoned by NCB again on September 23; Shruti Modi also under the scanner

The NCB interrogated Jaya Saha for almost 6 hours on Tuesday. Now, the agency has decided to summon her and Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi again.

The NCB has found out various loopholes and other hidden facts in connection with the drug nexus in Bollywood. That happened after the agency joined the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case along with CBI and ED. Post that, they arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, former house manager Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. Moreover, Rhea’s interrogation has revealed many other angles that are yet to be out in the public arena.

Amidst all of this, the NCB also summoned Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha post the recovery of WhatsApp chats related to the drug angle. The agency interrogated Saha for around hours on Tuesday, September 22 in the NCB office in the city. However, they have reportedly summoned her again on Wednesday. The same goes for Shruti Modi who is likely to appear before the agency on the same day along with the former.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Chitgopekar, director of KWAN also appeared before NCB on Tuesday to be interrogated in connection with the drug angle. For the unversed, Jaya Saha is an employee of this talent agency. There were also rumours that owns a majority stake at this particular agency. However, his lawyer has rubbished them while stating that he does not have one in the same. On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant’s judicial custody has been extended to October 6, 2020.

