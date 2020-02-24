Jayalalithaa Birth Anniversary: Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi new LOOK as former CM will astound you

Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi new LOOK: On the 72nd birth anniversary of J Jayalalithaa, Kangana Ranaut unveiled yet another look as the political stalwart. Seeing Kangana turn into the late former CM in Thalaivi, one can’t help but notice the uncanny semblance.

Monday began on a nostalgic note for fans of the late former CM J Jayalalithaa as took to social media to share yet another look from Thalaivi as the political stalwart. Since the time the film titled Thalaivi has been announced, fans of Kangana have been waiting to see her turn into the formidable leader of Indian politics. While the first look teaser and poster left everyone impressed with Kangana’s look , a new and younger look of Kangana was just released and the semblance with J Jayalalithaa will leave you amazed.

In the photo, just the former CM, Kangana too can be seen clad in a white saree with a black and red border. Just like J Jayalalithaa used to put a red round bindi with a line beneath it, Ranaut too can be seen with the same in the new look. Kangana’s smile, the look and the overall feel of the character in Thalaivi is a reminder of how one strong and formidable woman changed the scene of politics down South.

Director Vijay says, “Madam Jayalalithaa has been an inspiration to many. Her life is a story that needs to reach millions and today being her Birth Anniversary we decided to make sure that we don’t miss honouring the legend by remembering her fondly. I must thank Kangana Ranaut for her sturdy dedication in breathing absolute life into the role. We are sure that her contribution will escalate the quality of the entire film to the best of its caliber.”

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi new LOOK:

Kangana in and as #Thalaivi ... without any prosthetics or any special effets Kangana looks like Jaya Amma, shocking, determination can make anything happen #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/Dtm8wu5fwH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 24, 2020

Today is Jaya Amma’s birth anniversary. Remembering #Thalaivi the revolutionary leader pic.twitter.com/GzMjYvmck9 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Thalaivi is a multilingual film and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Along with Kangana, South star Arvind Swami will be seen playing MGR in the film and a while back, his first look was released and it left fans in complete awe. A few weeks back, Kangana’s photo while being dolled up for a song shoot from Thalaivi sets went viral and it left fans excited about the film. Directed by Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, Thalaivi will hit the screens in June 2020.

