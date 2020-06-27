  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jayaraj and Fenix case: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Taapsee Pannu and others condemn police brutality

Ever since the news of police brutality in Jayaraj and Fenix case surfaced, several Bollywood celebrities have condemned the incident and demanded justice for the victims.
8978 reads Mumbai
Jayaraj and Fenix case: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Taapsee Pannu and others condemn police brutalityJayaraj and Fenix case: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Taapsee Pannu and others condemn police brutality
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been long when the world was taken aback by George Floyd’s unfortunate death due to police brutality in the US which resulted in a massive outrage in several parts of the world. And now, a similar incident has jolted India after a father-son duo  Jayaraj and Bennicks allegedly died in police custody in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin district. According to media reports, it was reported, that 59 year old Jayaraj and his 31 year old son Fenix were arrested for violating lockdown norms over business hours of their shop.

Reportedly, the father-son duo’s relatives have alleged that the victims were severely thrashed by the police which resulted in the death. The custodial deaths have sparked an outrage and the people across the country has been demanding justice for Jayaraj and Fenix. While several Kollywood celebs have joined the protests demanding justice on social media, Bollywood celebrities have also come out in solidarity with the victims and are condemning the police brutality.

Tiger Shroff shared an animated poster of the heinous incident and called the cops as the unchained animals. He captioned the image as “j#justiceforjeyarajandfenix”. On the other hand, Disha Patani also shared a similar picture and wrote, “That’s so sad, please give justice.” Several other celebrities also voiced their opinions against the police brutality. Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “This is tragic & absolute National Shame. It sends shivers down my spine even reading about it. We all must stand together against this barbaric brutality. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix”.

Take a look at Bollywood celebrities’ reaction on Jayaraj and Bennicks case:

Credits :Twitter/Instagram

Latest Videos
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement