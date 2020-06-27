Jayaraj and Fenix case: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Taapsee Pannu and others condemn police brutality

Ever since the news of police brutality in Jayaraj and Fenix case surfaced, several Bollywood celebrities have condemned the incident and demanded justice for the victims.

It has been long when the world was taken aback by George Floyd’s unfortunate death due to police brutality in the US which resulted in a massive outrage in several parts of the world. And now, a similar incident has jolted India after a father-son duo Jayaraj and Bennicks allegedly died in police custody in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin district. According to media reports, it was reported, that 59 year old Jayaraj and his 31 year old son Fenix were arrested for violating lockdown norms over business hours of their shop.

Reportedly, the father-son duo’s relatives have alleged that the victims were severely thrashed by the police which resulted in the death. The custodial deaths have sparked an outrage and the people across the country has been demanding justice for Jayaraj and Fenix. While several Kollywood celebs have joined the protests demanding justice on social media, Bollywood celebrities have also come out in solidarity with the victims and are condemning the police brutality.

Tiger Shroff shared an animated poster of the heinous incident and called the cops as the unchained animals. He captioned the image as “j#justiceforjeyarajandfenix”. On the other hand, also shared a similar picture and wrote, “That’s so sad, please give justice.” Several other celebrities also voiced their opinions against the police brutality. Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “This is tragic & absolute National Shame. It sends shivers down my spine even reading about it. We all must stand together against this barbaric brutality. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix”.

Take a look at Bollywood celebrities’ reaction on Jayaraj and Bennicks case:

This might just be one case out of many but it takes only one case to begin the snowball effect. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix

It could’ve been anyone we know. Details are scary and gut wrenching. — (@taapsee) June 26, 2020

I am so so shocked and pained and to a large extent just unsure, how we have become such a horrible race.. This incident is so brutal, it actually breaks my heart.. Just not done #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix https://t.co/YoMxSo8jW5 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) June 26, 2020

What happened to a father and son at the hands of those policemen is wrong at every human level and every single person irrespective of place of origin or political belief needs to stand up for them. It is plain horrific and wrong. DEMAND action. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 26, 2020

Transfer isn't the punishment #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix — Abhishek Banerjee hathoda tyagi (@nowitsabhi) June 26, 2020

Share your comment ×