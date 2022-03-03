Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Arjun Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan & more root for Ranveer Singh as he announces release date

Ranveer Singh is one of the actors in the industry who is having an interesting line up of films and fans can’t wait to watch him spill his magic on the big screen. After winning hearts with his performance in Kabir Khan’s 83, Ranveer is now coming back in a quirky avatar with his next Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Bankrolled by YRF, the movie has been one of the much anticipated releases and will be hitting the screens on May 13 this year. The announcement was made with an interesting video featuring Ranveer and it has taken the social media by a storm.

Not just the fans but several celebs have also shared their excitement for Jayeshbhai Jordaar which will also star Shalini in the lead. As Ranveer shared the video, celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan were the first ones to like the post. Later several other celebs took to the comment section to cheer for the movie. Shweta Bachchan dropped a heart in eyes emoticon on Ranveer’s post, while renowned music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Bhai toh aapdo Jordaar chhe!” On the other hand, as Shalini had also shared a similar post, Sharvari posted on her Instagram post, “Yaaaaaaaassssssss!!!!! Congratulations!!!!” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at celeb reactions to Jayeshbhai Jordaar announcement:

Helmed by debutante Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is a social comedy, will mark Ranveer’s first collaboration with Shalini. Apart from this, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.

