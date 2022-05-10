Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Delhi HC clears release of Ranveer Singh's film; Orders makers to add new disclaimers

A few days back, Ranveer Singh's comedy-drama film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar landed in legal trouble over the portrayal of a prenatal sex-determination scene in the trailer. On Monday, the Delhi High Court said an act like pre-natal sex-determination cannot be trivialised. Earlier, the court was hearing a petition that sought the removal of a scene involving a pre-natal sex determination test. On Tuesday, the court cleared the release of Ranveer's film and has also ordered the makers to add new disclaimers not only in the movie but also in the videos available on YouTube and other platforms that feature the scene.

According to Live Law, the court said, "Keeping in view that the film has already been certified and is scheduled to be released on May 13 and the disclaimer that has now been agreed to be shown during the scenes in question, the counsel for the Petitioner fairly submits that he does not wish to press the petition any further." The plea was filed to seek to the Central Board of Film Certification for the deletion of some scenes from Jayeshbhai Jordaar which shows a sex determination exercise being conducted at an ultrasound clinic.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is slated to hit the theatres on 13 May this year. Produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films, this film marks the directorial debut of actor-turned-director Divyang Thakkar. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Deeksha Joshi playing supporting roles.

