Jayeshbhai Jordaar Firecracker Song: Ranveer Singh's quirky moves are the perfect element for upbeat track
Check out Jayeshbhai Jordaar's Firecracker song:
The Band Baaja Baaraat actor revealed that he had performed the song without choreography. Talking to Mid-Day, he said that the moves in the song stumbled out of him and it has its own appeal. He said, "Jayesh is an endearing character and it's that aspect of him that he wanted to present and showcase in the song." The Simmba actor is also confident that Firecracker will make the audience smile. He adds, “It makes people smile and that's very fulfilling for me because I believe, that is my purpose on earth, to make people smile; and if I am able to do that through my craft, that's very fulfilling to me."
Jayeshbhai Jordaar, produced by Maneesh Sharma, marks the directorial debut of actor-turned-director Divyang Thakkar. It will hit theatres on 13 May this year.
ALSO READ: Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh makes a 'dhamakedar' entry, Shalini Pandey arrives in style