Jayeshbhai Jordaar Firecracker Song: Ranveer Singh's quirky moves are the perfect element for upbeat track

Ever since the trailer of Ranveer Singh's comedy-drama film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film will also star Shalini Pandey while Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Deeksha Joshi will be seen in pivotal supporting roles. In the film, Ranveer plays the role of a Gujarati man named Jayeshbhai Patel, married to Mudra Patel (played by Shalini), who is fighting to save the life of his unborn girl child and while the trailer of the movie has left everyone in awe, the makers have now released the first song from the movie which is titled as Firecracker.

Check out Jayeshbhai Jordaar's Firecracker song:

The Band Baaja Baaraat actor revealed that he had performed the song without choreography. Talking to Mid-Day, he said that the moves in the song stumbled out of him and it has its own appeal. He said, "Jayesh is an endearing character and it's that aspect of him that he wanted to present and showcase in the song." The Simmba actor is also confident that Firecracker will make the audience smile. He adds, “It makes people smile and that's very fulfilling for me because I believe, that is my purpose on earth, to make people smile; and if I am able to do that through my craft, that's very fulfilling to me."

Jayeshbhai Jordaar, produced by Maneesh Sharma, marks the directorial debut of actor-turned-director Divyang Thakkar. It will hit theatres on 13 May this year.

