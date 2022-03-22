Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Makers to turn Ranveer Singh starrer social comedy into comic book series; Report

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year for several reasons. Produced by YRF, the movie will present Ranveer in a never seen before, quirky avatar and the social comedy is likely to change the image of a hero in the audience’s mind. And while the makers are having high hopes for this Divyang Thakkar’s directorial, it is reported that Yash Raj Films’ head honcho Aditya Chopra is planning to turn Jayeshbhai Jordaar into comic book series.

According to a report published in Mid Day, the comic book series will be based on the quick-witted protagonist which is being played by Ranveer in the movie. These comic book series will reportedly be developed in Hindi and English post the release of the film. Talking about it, a source told Mid Day, “In Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Divyang and co-producer Maneesh Sharma have created an intelligent, sharp-witted and an underdog of a hero. The more Adi saw the material, the more he was convinced that the lead character has enduring value. He felt Jayeshbhai has the potential to appeal to a wide audience, especially kids. So, they are planning to turn it into a comic book series”.

For the uninitiated, Ranveer will be seen playing the titular role of Jayeshbhai – a Gujarati man who will be seen fighting the patriarchal structure of the society. Apart from the Dil Dhadakane Do actor, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will also star Shalini Pandey in the lead. The movie is slated to release on May 13 this year and as per media reports, it is likely to be turned into a franchise.

