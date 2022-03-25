Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Maneesh Sharma on reuniting with Ranveer Singh: He likes to push boundaries as an artiste

Ranveer Singh has been creating a massive buzz these days for his first release of the year. We are talking about Divyang Thakkar’s directorial Jayeshbhai Jordaar. This YRF production will feature Ranveer in a quirky avatar and the posters have got the fans quite excited. Interestingly, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is special for Ranveer as it will mark his reunion with Maneesh Sharma who had introduced the Dil Dhadakne Do actor in Bollywood with the 2010 release Band Baaja Baraat.

For the uninitiated, Maneesh is one of the producers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and he is excited to collaborate with Ranveer after almost 12 years. In fact, the filmmaker was all praises for the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor and his growth over the decade as Ranveer has carved a niche for himself as a versatile leading man with an enviable track record of box-office successes. And as they are working on Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Maneesh stated that the movie is a perfect fit for Ranveer. “Ranveer inherently likes to push boundaries as an artiste in the world of commercial films. That makes him part of the rare breed of artistes who are stars. With Jayeshbhai, he will redefine the idea of a commercial film hero,” Maneesh was quoted saying to Mid Day.

Apart from Ranveer, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will also star Shalini Pandey in the lead and is slated to release on May 13 this year. Besides, Ranveer also has some interesting movies in the pipeline including Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.