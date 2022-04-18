Jayeshbhai Jordaar NEW poster: Ranveer Singh does the happy dance ahead of the trailer release tomorrow.

Ranveer Singh is taking the off-beaten path with his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. After sending out a wacky invite, the actor announced that the film's trailer is all set to release on Tuesday, 19 April. Doing it in true Jayeshbhai style, the actor also dropped a new poster along with the trailer announcement and he can be seen doing the happy dance.

Sharing the poster, Ranveer captioned it, "#JayeshbhaiJordaar Trailer OUT TOMORROW!!!! #HappyDance @shalzp | @boman_Irani | #RatnaPathakShah | #ManeeshSharma | @divyangt | @yrf | #JayeshbhaiJordaar13thMay." In the new poster, Ranveer can be seen striking a pose in the middle of the street in his signature moustache and hair.

Check out the brand new poster below:

Ahead of the trailer launch, Ranveer Singh and the team of Jayeshbhai Jordaar have sent scentless soaps as invites which has left everyone intrigued. Interestingly, Anushka Sharma also got a similar invite along with a personalised letter from Ranveer and she is wondering what will unfold tomorrow.

Talking about this creative promotional idea, producer Maneesh Sharma said, "Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a film with its own unique cinematic fragrance. It attempts to break societal barriers and prejudices in the most unlikely way." Apart from Ranveer Singh, Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Shalini Pandey and Boman Irani. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is set to hit the theatres on 13 May.

