Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh has THIS reply on being asked if he wants a boy or girl in real life; VIDEO

Ranveer Singh sent his fans into a frenzy on Tuesday afternoon as the actor's upcoming film's trailer Jayeshbhai Jordaar released. The film which is a social comedy drama will see Ranveer in a never-before-seen avatar as the actor pulls off a Gujarati accent and an interesting look.

The trailer was launched at a grand event in the city and it saw Ranveer in attendance as well as actress Shalini Pandey, director Divyang Thakkar and producer Maneesh Sharma. At the trailer launch, Ranveer also fielded several questions from the media. One such question baffled the actor as he was asked, "Real life mein beti chahte hain ya beta? (Would you want a girl or a boy in real life?)"

Quoting a dialogue from the film, Ranveer said, "Ye to upar waale par depend karta hai. Film mein bhi ek dialogue hai, jab mandir mein jate hai to Prasaad mein seera (halwa) mile ya laddu aap le lete hai na. Jo upar wala chahega vaise hoga (This depends on God. Even in the film, there's a dialogue which says, that whenever you go to a temple you eat whatever Prasad is given to you. So it will happen according to God's plan)." Watch the video below:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018 and the couple have since then been treating fans with adorable photos.

