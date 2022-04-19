Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh makes a 'dhamakedar' entry, Shalini Pandey arrives in style

The much-anticipated trailer of Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar was unveiled on Tuesday. In the film, the Gully Boy actor will essay the titular role of a Gujarati man who believes in equal rights between males and females in society. Shalini Pandey plays the female lead, with Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Deeksha Joshi in supporting roles. Helmed by debutant director Divyang Thakkar. Now, the makers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar arranged a grand trailer launch event for the movie in Mumbai today.

In the video, one can see the Band Baaja Baaraat actor is seen making a 'jordaar' entry at the trailer launch event. As always, Ranveer Singh made heads turn with his fashionable outfit as he donned a colourful suit paired with matching pants. Shalini Pandey, on the other hand, made a stunning appearance in an emerald green shimmery dress. Meanwhile, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is slated to hit the screens on May 13 this year.

During the trailer launch event of the film, Ranveer Singh talked about his character and said, "Homework toh bahut zyada hai, aasan toh kuch nahi hai. When you get a role it is upon you how much you want to invest in it, and it has always been my endeavor to create distinctive roles, and when a new character comes there should be a surprise element. I like that I am able to surprise my audience. This is the first time I am playing such a character in my 10 years of being an actor. Jayesh is a very distinctive character, and I am happy I got a chance to present a completely new facet." Jayeshbhai Jordaar is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under the banner Yash Raj Films.

