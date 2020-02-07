Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh raps in Gujarati as he wraps up the film; Says, ‘Apna tem aagaya ne’

Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey and will hit the screens in 2020

Post his wedding to , started shooting for Kabir Khan’s ’83 and after an extensive shooting schedule in England, Ranveer hopped on from the sets of Kabir Khan’s ’83 to Maneesh Sharma’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. That’s right! If you remember, a few days back, Ranveer Singh had jetted off to Ahmedabad to shoot a portion of the film and a video of Ranveer riding a scooter on the roads of the city had gone viral on social media. Now, finally, as we speak, the shooting of Jayeshbhai Jordaar has come to an end and an excited Ranveer Singh took to social media to announce the wrap up of the film. Alongside a photo with producer Maneesh and director Divyang Thakkar and alongside the photo, Ranveer wrote, “It’s a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar Maneesh Sir... from ‘BAND BAAJA BAARAAT’ to ‘JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR’ it’s been an incredible 10 years under your guidance Divyang.... You are a ball of love and positive energy thank you for making me your Jayesh apna tem aagaya ne….”

In the film, Ranveer Singh will play the role of a Gujarati man - Jayeshbhai and the film is about how judgmental the society is about women and Ranveer, who plays the role of an ordinary man, will end up doing something extraordinary to champion women empowerment. A few days back, when the makers released Ranveer's first look in the film, fans were going gaga to see Ranveer in the role of a typical Gujarati man, and in the poster, Ranveer is seen wearing ornage, polo-neck T-shirt with print and faded black jeans but clearly, his hairstyle is like the cherry on the cake.

During an interview, producer Maneesh Sharma said that Jayeshbhai Jordaar is Ranveer Singh’s career-best performance. In the film, Ranveer Singh is paired opposite South actress Shalini Pandey

