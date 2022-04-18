Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh sends wacky invite for trailer launch; Leaves Anushka Sharma intrigued

Ranveer Singh has been creating a massive buzz these days courtesy of his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The social comedy drama is slated to release on May 13 and the team is coming up with unusual promotional gimmicks to promote the movie. The team of Jayeshbhai Jordaar is all set to launch the trailer tomorrow. Ahead of the trailer launch, Ranveer Singh and team have sent scentless soaps as invites which have got everyone intrigued. Interestingly, Anushka Sharma also got a similar invite along with a personalised letter from Ranveer and she is wondering what will unfold tomorrow.

Anushka shared a pic of herself with the scentless soap and also gave a glimpse of the personalised letter. She captioned the image as, “Intrigued by the scentless soap and the special letter from #Jayeshbhai - curious to know what will unfold tomorrow!”