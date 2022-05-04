Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh starrer receives U/A certificate by CBFC with zero cuts

Ranveer Singh's upcoming comedy-drama film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. It also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in the pivotal role. The trailer was released a few days back and it has received a positive response from the audience. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film, now, the Central Board of Film Certification has passed the film with a U/A certificate with zero cuts.

According to Bollywood Hungama, "The film is based on the burning topic of female infanticide and the lead actor Ranveer Singh is seen threatening to castrate himself in a scene. However, director Divyang Thakkar has treated the whole film in a non-objectionable manner." Further, the report also states that the disturbing topics of female infanticide have also been shown in a 'light-hearted manner' and as a result, the CBFC have not removed any visual or dialogue from the film and they gave a clean U/A to the film without any sort of cut.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is one of the shortest Bollywood films in a long time and as per mentioned on the certificate, the film's runtime is 124 minutes, which means 2 hours and 4 minutes long. In the film, Ranveer plays the role of a Gujarati man named Jayeshbhai Patel married to Mudra Patel (played by Shalini), who fights to save the life of his unborn girl child.

The film is written and directed by Divyang Thakkar, and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on 13 May 2022.

