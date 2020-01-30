Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ratna Pathak Shah roped in to play Ranveer Singh's mother in the film

After Boman Irani playing the father of Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, actress Ratna Pathak Shah has been roped in to play Ranveer's mother in the film.

, who is currently busy with his upcoming sports film Kabir Khan's 83' had announced last year about his upcoming project Jayeshbhai Jordaar in which he will play an ordinary man with extraordinary dreams. In the first look of the movie that Ranveer posted on his social media account, the actor is dressed in orange, polka dot polo-neck T-shirt with a pair of faded grey jeans. His hair pushed to one side. The actor sports an old-school golden watch to complete his look.

In the month of December, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the makers will be roping in Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey for the lead actress role in the movie. And today Mid Day reported that Ratna Pathak Shah has been roped in to play Ranveer's mother in the film. Debut director Divyang Thakkar was eager to cast Ratna Pathak in the movie. He was also a protege of the actress during his theater days. Confirming about her role, Ratna Pathak Shah said, "Some months ago, a young actor came to me with a script. Actors making movies can be tricky, so I was cautious as I began reading, but was thoroughly entertained by the end of the script. The story not only had a message, but also had heart. It talks about issues close to my heart."

Meanwhile, Ranveer can’t stop gushing about the movie and called it a miracle script. He asserted that Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a film with a big heart. “The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film,” he added. Produced under Yash Raj Films, it is directed and written by debutante Divyang Thakkar. The movie also starring Boman Irani is all set to hit the theaters on 2020.

Mid Day

