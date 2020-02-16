Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Shalini Pandey calls co actor Ranveer Singh amazing; Says 'I saw people chanting his name'

Jayeshbhai Jordaar actress Shalini Pandey has recently opened up about her experience of working with co - actor Ranveer Singh. Read further for more details.

is currently gearing up for two of his most talked about movies this year – ’83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. After having completed the shoot for the sports drama ’83, the promising actor immediately hopped on to shoot for Jayesbhai Jordaar. The shooting schedule of the movie which is set against of the backdrop of Gujarat was wrapped up a few days back. South actress Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame also happens to be an instrumental part of the movie.

Recently, the actress opened up about her experience of working with Ranveer Singh in the movie. In one of her interviews, Shalini Pandey revealed how she was taken aback on seeing the crowd’s overwhelming love towards the Gully Boy actor. She went on to call Ranveer an amazing co – star and further mentioned that they have had a great bonding as team players. Shalini said that Ranveer’s stardom hit her when the crowd used to chant his name whenever he arrived on the sets.

(ALSO READ: Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh raps in Gujarati as he wraps up the film; Says, ‘Apna tem aagaya ne’)

While talking about her performance in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the actress said that she has given her best and hopes her performance is loved by the audience and critics. Talking about the movie, it happens to be a comedy drama which also features Ratna Pathak and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The movie has been co – produced by Aditya Chopta and Maneesh Sharma and is directed by Divyang Thakkar. The makers are yet to reveal its release date.

Credits :TellyChakkar

Read More