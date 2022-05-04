Jayeshbhai Jordaar Song Dheere Dheere Seekh Jaaunga: Ranveer Singh starrer track shows a father's undying love

Ranveer Singh has been creating waves these days courtesy of his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The movie deals with the issue of female foeticide and will feature Ranveer in a never seen before role. Needless to say, it is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. And now, ahead of the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar , makers have made headlines as they have released a new track from the movie titled as Dheere Dheere Seekh Jaaunga which is an emotional number.

The song is sung by Sheykhar Ravjiani, and Priya Saraiya and is penned by Jaideep Sahni. Dheere Dheere Seekh Jaaunga is a beautiful track that speaks volumes about a father’s undying love for his daughter, the emotions he feels before the arrival of the little munchkin and how he looks forward to giving his baby girl the world of happiness. The song is shot on Ranveer and Shalini Pandey will touch the right chords of the heart along with giving a glimpse of the chemistry between the lead pair.

Take a look at Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s song Dheere Dheere Seekh Jaaunga:

Helmed by debutant Divyang Thakkar, the movie is co-produced by Maneesh Sharma and he is excited to collaborate with Ranveer after over a decade. Singing praises for the Bajirao Mastani actor, Maneesh told Mid Day, “Ranveer inherently likes to push boundaries as an artist in the world of commercial films. That makes him part of the rare breed of artists who are stars. With Jayeshbhai, he will redefine the idea of a commercial film hero”.

Also Read: Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer OUT: Ranveer Singh’s social drama comes with a thought-provoking plot