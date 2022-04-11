Jayeshbhai Jordaar star Ranveer Singh reveals being inspired by the 'shape-shifting actors'

After 83, Ranveer Singh is all set to entertain his fans in Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar, in which, he will be playing the role of a Gujarati boy. The Gully Boy actor is widely regarded as the best Bollywood actor of his generation, who can effortlessly shape-shift and go through an incredible transformation to convincingly become any character on the screen in every single film. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is no exception and now, the actor has opened up about why he likes to captivate people with his transformations!

Ranveer says, “For me, the best thing about being an actor is that you can live so many lives and experience so much because each character that I choose to play are remarkably different from one another. When people saw Band Baaja Baaraat, they felt for the longest time that I was a boy who was born and brought up in Delhi. This has happened many times during the course of my 11-year career and that to me is the biggest compliment because I like to convince people that I can transform myself into anyone.”

Further, the actor added that he does not want to get typecast in the film industry among the audiences. Thus, he chooses projects that will wow his audience. Ranveer says, “I’m deeply inspired by the shape-shifting, chameleon-like actors across the world like Daniel Day-Lewis. So, I look forward to metamorphosis on the big screen with every film. I have done this since my first time to my last release 83, in which I became the legendary Kapil Dev.”

Ranveer said that Jayeshbhai Jordaar gave him a chance to essay the role which has no reference point. “I have a personal ambition to never be typecast and it’s a tough one but I choose my scripts quite cleverly. I think I really manifest these roles into my life.”

Meanwhile, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will also star Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, who will be making her Bollywood debut, directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. The film is slated to release on May 13, 2022, worldwide.