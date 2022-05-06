Jayeshbhai Jordaar Title Track Out: Ranveer Singh's emotions ride high in 'Jordaar' song.

Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar is just round the corner and the actor has been going all out to promote the film. On Friday, the team of Jayeshbhai Jordaar dropped the film's title track named 'Jordaar' and it features Ranveer and the chaos that ensues around him and his family. If anything, the film's title track is 'Jordaar' on emotions.

Dropping the song on social media, Ranveer shared it and wrote, "#JORDAAR gaana suna kya? Title song ~ LINK IN BIO

Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May! @shalzp | @boman_Irani | #RatnaPathakShah | @vishaldadlani | @keerthisagathia | @shekharravjiani | #JaideepSahni | #ManeeshSharma | @divyangt | @yrf | #JayeshbhaiJordaar13thMay."

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's Jordaar song from Jayeshbhai Jordaar below:

In a recent interview, Ranveer drew similarities to his character from the film. He said, "I found that in playing Jayesh I was able to tap into my own life’s experiences. With the odds stacked against oneself, you turn to the power that love gives you. In Jayesh’s case it’s the love for his wife and daughter. In my case, it’s the love for my parents and my desire to make them proud by achieving something which has propelled me forward. Jayeshbhai and I are both accidental heroes!”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar will release in theatres on 13 May.

