Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer: Fans hail Ranveer Singh for his unique role; Call the film ‘perfect entertainer’

After creating a lot of buzz in the town, the makers of Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar have finally unveiled the trailer of the movie today. For the uninitiated, the Divyang Thakkar starrer will feature Ranveer in a quirky role and the social drama has been one of the most awaited releases of the year. And as the makers have unveiled the trailer of the movie, the social media is abuzz with tweets hailing Ranveer Singh as Jayeshbhai and are in awe of this versatility.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a Twitter user wrote, “This guy is an absolute trailblazer.... He played Peshwa Bajirao....then Sultan Allauddin Khilji.... He transformed into Kapil Dev and now he plays Gujarati Village lad in Jayesbhai Jordar.....No words for this reservoir of talent...Kudos #JayeshbhaiJordaar #RanveerSingh”. Another user called the movie a perfect entertainer and wrote, “Absolutely loved the trailer of #JayeshbhaiJordaar. a perfect entertainer with loads of fun and a perfect message to the society #RanveerSingh as a Gujarati is damn good. gonna watch it for sure. @yrf #JayeshBhaiJordaartrailer”. One of the users also mentioned about Ranveer’s acting skills and wrote, “#JayeshbhaiJordaar trailer is just amazing with lots of funny scene. #RanveerSingh acting level is looking top notch, and it's all set to entertain every people. Let's appreciate whole team for this mind blowing trailer”.

Take a look at tweets for Jayeshbhai Jordaar:

Meanwhile, talking about his character in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer had stated that it is the first time he has done such a role. “I like that I am able to surprise my audience. This is the first time I am playing such a character in my 10 years of being an actor. Jayesh is a very distinctive character, and I am happy I got a chance to present a completely new facet,” he added.