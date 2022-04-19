Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer launch: Shalini Pandey reveals running away from home for acting

Ever since the first look of Jayeshbhaai Jordaar was released fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the film. After a long wait today, finally the trailer of the film was released and we bet fans have been loving it. The entire team of Jayeshbhai Jordaar was present for the trailer launch event of the film and they interacted with the media and opened their hearts out about their experience of working in the film. Shalini Pandey who is making her debut with this film revealed an incident of her running away from her house for acting.

Talking about this interesting incident, Shalini Pandey revealed that her dad wanted her to do engineering, which she did too. But after a while, it wasn’t just working out for her. She further said, “still dad wasn't convinced to let me go for acting. I was trying to convince him for 4 years, but he wasn't letting me pursue it. So I planned to run away from home, which I did too. However, my parents are really proud of me now because of Yash Raj.”

Meanwhile, Shalini Pandey gained popularity after her stint in Arjun Reddy. She has been looking forward to her Bollywood debut. In an earlier interview, the actress revealed that she has been crazily looking forward to the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar for more than a year now and she cannot wait for the audiences to see her and Ranveer Singh in the film. She also said that it is a very special film and they have made it with love and dedication.