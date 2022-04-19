Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer OUT: Ranveer Singh’s social drama comes with a thought-provoking plot

Ranveer Singh has been synonymous with versatility and perfection and he has proved it time and again. Give him a role and he will not disappoint you. And while we have seen him in several characters so far, Ranveer ’s upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar is making headlines as he will be seen in a quirky avatar in the film. Interestingly, the movie has been creating a massive buzz since it was announced and now the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar today and it has left the audience wanting more.

The trailer featured Jayeshbhai Jordaar (played by Ranveer) who is surprised by the patriarchal approach of the society he lives in. And while his family is also keen to have a son, Jayeshbhai ends up going against the society and takes a stand for his wife and daughters. Will he succeed or will he give in to the societal norms? Fans are left wondering with these questions post the trailer. To note, Shalini Pandey will be seen playing the role of Ranveer’s wife, while Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah will be seen as the actor’s parents in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Watch Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer here:

To note, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is helmed by debutant director Divyang Thakkar. Interestingly, it will mark Ranveer’s first collaboration with Shalini Pandey. The movie is slated to hit the screens on May 13 this year. Meanwhile, apart from Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer has some interesting projects in the pipeline including Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

