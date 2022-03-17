Jayeshbhai Jordaar: YRF’s Aditya Chopra has special plans to celebrate Ranveer Singh’s social comedy

Ranveer Singh’s fans have all the reasons to be excited these days. After all, the actor is all set to hit the big screen once again with YRF’s much talked about project Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is slated to release on May 13 and is being helmed by Divyang Thakkar. In fact, as things are finally back to normal after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yash Raj Films is also planning to kick starts its 50 years milestone with Ranveer’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is touted to present a new brand of hero and heroism.

Talking about it, a source stated, “YRF was clear that if the festivities have to restart, it needs to begin with a project that will get universal love. They are confident that Ranveer Singh in and as the unlikely hero Jayeshbhai Jordaar, will steal people’s hearts and they want this euphoria to kickstart the YRF50 activities. The celebrations will get underway with Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a film that Aditya, Maneesh, Ranveer and the entire team at YRF feel is a very special film that will touch everyone’s heart and bring back the community watching experience of cinema”.

In fact, the makers have special plans to celebrate Jayeshbhai Jordaar wherein Ranveer will be seen changing the star-fan dynamics and will reach out to people like never before. “Post pandemic, YRF wants to reach out and bring people closer to their favourite superstars and that’s what YRF50 celebrations will be all about,” the source added.

Besides, the source also mentioned that YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra also has plans to celebrate each film on the YRF50 slate which includes Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Prithviraj, Shamshera, Pathaan, Tiger 3 along with two announced projects. So which YRF film are you excited for? Let us know in the comment section below.

