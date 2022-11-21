Jeans or shorts?: Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput engage in a fun banter; WATCH here
Even after seven years of marriage, the love and warmth shared between Mira Rajput and her husband-actor Shahid Kapoor does not fade away. And this video is proof of the same.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor never fail to exude couple goals. Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, and since then, their bond is growing stronger on a daily basis. In a recent development, the Kabir Singh actor engaged in a fun banter with his wifey Mira Rajput that you will surely not give miss.
Shahid Kapoor’s fun banter with Mira Rajput
Today, Shahid Kapoor dropped a cute video featuring his wife Mira Rajput today. Beginning the epic conversation, Shahid asked Mira, “So, what is your favourite thing about me, Mira? You have 1 second.”
Mira immediately said, “It’s me”. Then Shahid said, “Common Mira, let’s be honest.”
After a gap of barely a few seconds, Mira said, “You are finally wearing your jeans instead of your shorts.”. Shahid asked, “Don’t you like my legs? The hair on my legs?”. Mira clearly can’t stop smiling.
Do have a look at the video here.
About three days ago, Shahid Kapoor dropped a cute family picture wherein he can be seen spending quality time with Mira Rajput and their kids, Misha and Zain. It is clearly evident that Shahid is deeply rooted in his family.
Shahid Kapoor’s Work Front
In 2022, Shahid Kapoor starred in the sports drama Jersey which did not perform well at the box office. However, some critics appreciated Shahid’s role in the film. On the work front, Kapoor will next star in Ali Abbas Zafar's action film Bloody Daddy and later in Farzi, a crime drama series.
