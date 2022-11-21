Jeans or shorts?: Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput engage in a fun banter; WATCH here

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor never fail to exude couple goals. Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, and since then, their bond is growing stronger on a daily basis. In a recent development, the Kabir Singh actor engaged in a fun banter with his wifey Mira Rajput that you will surely not give miss.

Today, Shahid Kapoor dropped a cute video featuring his wife Mira Rajput today. Beginning the epic conversation, Shahid asked Mira, “So, what is your favourite thing about me, Mira? You have 1 second.”

Mira immediately said, “It’s me”. Then Shahid said, “Common Mira, let’s be honest.”

After a gap of barely a few seconds, Mira said, “You are finally wearing your jeans instead of your shorts.”. Shahid asked, “Don’t you like my legs? The hair on my legs?”. Mira clearly can’t stop smiling.

Do have a look at the video here.