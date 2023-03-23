Jee Le Zaraa: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra starrer to go on floors soon; Makers commence recce

Bringing us yet another road trip film after Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Excel Entertainment had announced their next in collaboration with Tiger Baby for a project titled ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti; produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar, the film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. Now, looks like the film will go on floors soon as the makers have already commenced the recce of the film.

Farhan Akhtar commences recce of Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra starrer Jee Le Zaraa

Giving us a glimpse of the recce from 'Jee Le Zaraa', director Farhan Akhtar shared a picture where he can be seen standing in the desert of Rajasthan. The caption of his post read, "Searching for gold #locationscout #jeelezaraa #rajasthan" In his post, Farhan tagged Alia, Priyanka, Katrina, Zoya Akhtar and others. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani commented, "And he is back on the director's chair ". As the director shared the picture of the recce, Alia Bhatt who will be seen playing the lead in 'Jee Le Zaraa', reacted by dropping a comment writing, "Can't waittttt"

Jee Le Zaraa announcement

It was in August 2021 that Jee Le Zaraa was announced. Priyanka, Katrina and Alia shared the teaser, and wrote, "Did someone say road trip? #JeeLeZaraa." Post that, Alia also shared a picture of herself with Priyanka and Katrina, and wrote, "2 years ago 3 girls came together with 1 dream There was only one place to go to make that dream come true; to 4 of the funnest dream-makers and storytellers in the business @faroutakhtar @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid And now 50 Zoom calls later. Countless laughs later. With hearts full of love and excitement. Here we are. #JeeLeZaraa." Meanwhile, Katrina also shared the same picture of the trio and wrote, "This makes my heart smile ❤️ I just love these girls and being around each other is just too much fun always - combine that with a great script , awesome director , and a road trip and a and the sky’s the limit."

Meanwhile, Priyanka wrote that in November 2019, she was musing about doing another Hindi movie, but wanted to do the right one- something that has never been done before. "The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!! Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema," she wrote.

Excel Entertainment was founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in 1999. From having won national awards for their first couple of films like Dil Chahta Hai and Rock On, to being India's official entry at the 92nd Academy Awards for Gully Boy, this duo’s always made a mark in films over the years. Excel Entertainment in collaboration with Tiger Baby will be coming together for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

