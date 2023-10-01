Jee Le Zaraa: Has Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif starrer been put on hold for THIS reason?

Two years ago, Farhan Akhtar set the internet abuzz with the announcement of his film, Jee Le Zaraa. The narrative promised a road trip centered around the camaraderie of three female friends—depicted by the trio of Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. Fans were brimming with anticipation at the prospect of witnessing these leading ladies of Indian cinema, each reigning supreme in their craft, coming together for a movie.

However, the production encountered numerous setbacks, attributed to scheduling conflicts, as disclosed by the director. Yet, recent reports suggest that Priyanka Chopra's reservations about the script may be the true reason behind the film now being put on hold.

Reason behind the delay of Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt’s Jee Le Zaraa

In a previous conversation with Variety, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar shared, “We just have issues with dates, and the actor’s strike that’s happened has put Priyanka’s dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can’t, so I’ve started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It’ll happen when it has to, we’ll see.”

However, a recent report by Hindustan Times unveils a different narrative surrounding the hiatus of Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt's project, Jee Le Zaraa. A source close to the portal disclosed, “The truth is that Priyanka Chopra did not like the script and said no to it. She was supposed to come to India for sister Parineeti Chopra’s wedding and at the same time sign the film’s contract. But things could not be taken ahead because there were creative differences.”

Priyanka couldn’t attend her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s recent wedding in Udaipur, with her mother citing prior work commitments as the reason.

The portal’s source further added, “When a film fails to happen as per the initial plan, it takes time for the director, and also to envisage a new way and decide whether he or she wants to take forward that story or not. Any which way it's a dated story now as it's already been delayed too much. It might take another two years for the film to go on floor. The makers need to ensure that the story remains relevant for that time.”

It is worth noting that neither the director nor the actors have officially confirmed these revelations.

