Jee Le Zaraa: Is Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra starrer shelved? Zoya Akhtar has THIS to say

Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar’s highly-anticipated next, Jee Le Zaraa, has been a constant talk in Tinsel town since the day it was announced. With an ensemble starcast, comprising three of the most powerful female actors, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, Jee Le Zaraa garnered a lot more attention from cinema lovers on the Internet.

While the fans are looking forward to the brother sister duo to unroll some latest updates about her much-talked-about project, several reports about the film getting shelved or change in the starcast have been floating all over the media. However, the writer of Farhan Akhtar’s directorial, Zoya Akhtar, has now come forward and cleared all the air about their film, Jee Le Zaraa.

Zoya Akhtar shares latest update about Jee Le Zaraa

In an exclusive conversation with India Today, the Gully Boy director revealed that they are waiting for the date of the actors. On being asked the latest status of their film, indirectly quashing all the rumors of Farhan’s upcoming project being shelved, Zoya said, “We are just waiting for the dates (of the actors)”.

Jee Le Zaraa will see actor and director Farhan Akhtar returning to the director’s chair after Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra-starrer Don 2, which was released in 2011. Whereas, Jee Le Zaraa has been reportedly co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. According to reports, the Jee Le Zaraa will follow the journey of three women who go on a road trip together.

There were several reports that suggested that the makers of Jee Le Zaraa are planning to go on floors by the end of this year, but it looks like the date factor is causing hurdles in the projects and hence, it is getting delayed.

Zoya Akhtar’s workfront

Meanwhile, the ace director who is best known for films like Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do and Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara, Zoya is now making news for her upcoming OTT outing Made In Heaven 2, which will hit a leading OTT platform on 10 August. Akhtar recently delivered a successful web series, titled Dahaad, along with Reema Kagti, which was headlined by Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma.

