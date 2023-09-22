Jee Le Zaraa: Is Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt starrer put on hold? Farhan Akhtar REVEALS

Jee Le Zaraa, a star-studded road movie directed by actor-director Farhan Akhtar, has been generating significant buzz on social media since it was first announced. This highly anticipated project initially featured three of Bollywood's top stars, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, in the main roles. Recently, the film was making headlines related to its lead cast, however, it appears that all the actors are still committed to the project, but dates are the issue behind the delay.

Farhan Akhtar reveals Jee Le Zaraa is currently put on hold

During a recent interaction with ANI, Farhan Akhtar, the director of the film Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, in the lead roles spoke about the film and revealed that the film is currently kept on hold. He said, “We just have issues with dates, and the actor's strike that's happened has put Priyanka's dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can't, so I've started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It'll happen when it has to, we'll see.”

Reema Kagti rubbishes rumors on Jee Le Zaraa getting a new star cast

Recently, there were reports that Priyanka Chopra had to leave the project because she was extremely caught up with her busy schedule. Initially, Jee Le Zaraa was supposed to go on floors by mid-2022 but faced delays due to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy, and later, the leading ladies had scheduling conflicts. There were rumors that the team considered other A-list actors to replace Priyanka, but neither the actress nor the film's makers commented on it. However, Reema Kagti has now cleared the air with her revelation.

During a recent interview with PTI, filmmaker Reema Kagti, who is set to produce the film Jee Le Zaraa along with Zoya Akhtar under the banner Tiger Baby Films, put an end to the rumors regarding the film getting a new star cast, to the much relief of the film enthusiasts.

About Jee Le Zaraa

The highly anticipated road movie, reported to center around an all-girls trip, is considered a spiritual sequel to the 2011 hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol in the lead roles. In Jee Le Zaraa, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt will take the lead roles, marking their first on-screen collaboration together.

