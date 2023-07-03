Jee Le Zaraa: Katrina Kaif makes an exit after Priyanka Chopra; Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani to step in?

Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa was announced in August 2021, with the stellar cast of Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. Netizens were ecstatic to have a road-trip-themed film like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, but this time with a female-led cast! Alia, Katrina, and Priyanka were all set to come together on screen for the first time, and needless to say, there was massive excitement for the film. Fans were waiting with bated breaths for any updates, however, it was recently reported that the film has been delayed. Now, if reports on the Internet are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif have opted out of the film.

Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani being considered for Jee Le Zaraa?

A report in Filmfare quoted some key sources saying that Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif have opted out of Jee Le Zaraa. The report also added that there are talks of Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani now being considered for the film. Meanwhile, a report in Bollywood Hungama stated that the film had to be delayed because of the lack of coinciding dates from the stars. A source told the tabloid that Priyanka Chopra was unable to commit to the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments. She asked Farhan Akhtar if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa in 2024.

“While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024. Given that the two films are going to be taxing, she couldn’t align her date for next year. When nothing fell in place, Farhan decided to delay the film until the right time," the source told Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla also reported two weeks ago that Jee Le Zaraa has been postponed. A source close to the development informed us, “Jee Le Zara is a film close to the hearts of Farhan, Zoya, and everyone at Excel Entertainment. Despite repeated attempts to jump-start the film, things are falling through due to date issues. Even Farhan Akhtar is completely cooperating with the leads and not pressuring anybody. Instead, Farhan has renewed his schedule which will prioritize acting in a film first. A call on the prospects of Jee Le Zara will be taken once all three leads have a common date of the shoot. There could be some changes in the casting as well.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar delays Jee Le Zaraa; Will act in Aamir Khan’s Campeones before directing Don 3