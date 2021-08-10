Jee Le Zaraa: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif team up for Farhan Akhtar's road trip film

In a surprising announcement on Tuesday, Farhan Akhtar announced his next directorial venture with a road trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa starring Jonas, , in the lead. The film will go on floors in 2022. Even Priyanka, Katrina, Alia took to social media handle to announce the film on Dil Chahta Hai's 20 years. Farhan shared a video announcement too that had snippets from Dil Chahta Hai of Akshay Khanna, and 's conversation and then, it had a tagline ‘About time the girls took the car out.’

Taking to their Instagram handles, Alia, Katrina and Priyanka wrote, "Did someone say road trip? #JeeLeZaraa." With it, the video showcased a car with the names of the lead actresses. On the other hand, Farhan took to Twitter and wrote, "Did someone say road trip?Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road."

Take a look:

Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road. pic.twitter.com/Ycg5tRnEeF — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

As soon as Alia, Katrina, Farhan and Zoya shared the video and motion posters of the film, fans could not control the excitement. A user wrote on Farhan's post, "An All girls movie with PC, Katrina and Alia. Amazing ensemble, your a great director, it will be AMAZING." Another user wrote, "Finally the director ‘Farhan Akhtar’ is back." Another user wrote, "Literally I can't be more excited. I always wanted to see a girl's road trip from you guys.. can't wait."

The film marks Farhan's return to the helm after almost a decade. The last film he directed was starrer Don 2 and post that, he took up more acting projects. The film Jee Le Zaraa is penned by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan and Reema Kagti. Priyanka, Katrina and Alia starrer is all set to go on floors in 2022 and is expected to hit screens in 2023.

Also Read|Are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting married soon? Bell Bottom’s Lara Dutta has THIS to say