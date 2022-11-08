Jee Le Zaraa to go on floors in 2023? Priyanka Chopra finally spills the beans

Priyanka Chopra starrer Jee Le Zaraa is one of the most-anticipated movies as this marks her return to the Hindi silver screen after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink, which was directed by Shonali Bose. The film is a road trip film with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. It is helmed by Farhan Akhtar, who will be returning to director's chair after his last venture Don 2. Written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti in collaboration, under the banner Excel Entertainment.

Ever since the film was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update about Jee Le Zaraa . Now, finally, Priyanka Chopra spilled the beans about it and told India Today that hopefully, they will start shooting for the movie next year. In 2021, on 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar announced his next directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka, Alia, and Katrina . This makes the trio's first on-screen collaboration together and is said to be about female friendships.

Priyanka Chopra reveals calling Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif for Jee Le Zaraa

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Priyanka also went on to reveal how she called Alia and Katrina before anyone else came on board for the project as she wanted to do a Hindi film on the 'terms of women'. She added that her generation of actresses have really really opened the door for the next generation of actresses to be the faces on the posters, and to be able to sell movies. "So, I really wanted to bring together my friends and say let's create a movie that will do well at the box office and it will be ours... So, the stars aligned and we decided to do it."

Priyanka Chopra work front

On the work front, Priyanka will be soon starring in Amazon Prime Video's web show Citadel. The Bajirao Mastani actress will also be seen in the movie It's All Coming Back to Me opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.