Jee Le Zaraa to Jigra: Alia Bhatt's upcoming films that we are excited to watch on big screen

Alia Bhatt entered the Bollywood industry in 2012 with the movie Student of the Year, wherein she was seen alongside actors Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The actress proceeded to deliver several other engaging gigs post her debut which including Highway, 2 States and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Notably, her portrayal of Gangubai’s character in the film also brought the Best Actress honor in her kitty during the recently held 69th National Film Awards. While Alia Bhatt has observed an upward professional trajectory since her debut film, let’s delve into some of the upcoming ventures of the actress.

Unwrapping Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies

Jee Le Zaraa

Bhatt will soon be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, which will also star actress Katrina Kaif. It was earlier reported that Priyanka Chopra will also feature in the film. Notably, Farhan Akhtar had announced the movie earlier and the film will unearth the story of three female friends, played by Priyanka, Katrina and Alia.



Notably, the film has been getting delayed lately and Akhtar discussed the same during an interview with ANI earlier. "We just have issues with dates, and the actor's strike that's happened has put Priyanka's dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can't, so I've started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It'll happen when it has to, we'll see," the actor was quoted saying.

Jigra

Helmed by filmmaker Vasan Bala, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in her upcoming venture Jigra, the information of which was exclusively given by Pinkvilla earlier. Notably, Alia will also step into the shoes of the producer with the film as she will share the role with filmmaker Karan Johar.

Bhatt had recently opened up on the project and shared how it is a beautiful story boxed with courage, passion and determination. “I hope to consistently support compelling narratives that are authentic, and enduringly timeless and work with brilliant creative minds to bring them alive,” she shared during an interview with Film Companion earlier.

Baiju Bawra

Baiju Bawra is also one of the most awaited projects of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress and she will be seen reuniting with Ranveer Singh in the film once again. Notably, Baiju Bawra is said to be a musical period drama and will be helmed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

YRF spy film

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla earlier, Bhatt will be seen headlining a female-oriented spy movie in Aditya Chopra’s spy universe. While she has delved into several genres in the past including romance, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see the actress dive into the action genre.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted with National Awards winners at celebration dinner