Jee Le Zaraa Twitter reactions: Netizens ‘can’t wait’ to join Katrina, Alia, Priyanka on this fun road trip

Farhan Akhtar made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai starring , and Akshaye Khanna. The film is based on three friends who are going on a road trip to Goa. Right from comedy to story, everything is still fresh in the minds of the audience. Even today people play songs from the film when on a road trip. And now after 20 years, he has announced another travel film titled Jee Le Zaraa starring , , and .

It will be a girls' trip and with this, the actor is back in the director's seat. Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif starrer is touted to be a road-trip film. Farhan took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai' to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road.”

The motion poster features a car with all over historical monuments, caves, rivers, roads. As soon as he shared the poster, celebrities to fans, all started dropping comments. They are super excited about the upcoming film. Fans also wrote that they can’t wait to watch the film.

The film announcement came on the day Dil Chahata Hai clocked 20 years. Alia, Katrina and Priyanka also shared the film's motion poster on social media. It is reported that the shooting will start next year.

