Jee Le Zaraa: When will Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif starrer go on floors? Reema Kagti REVEALS

There has been a lot of buzz about Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif starrer Jee Le Zaraa, ever since the film was announced in August 2021. The film, which will portray the three actresses in lead roles, is touted to be about three women who go on an adventurous road trip together. Written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Jee Le Zaraa will be directed by the Rock On star. Fans have been curious to find out any updates about the highly anticipated film, and now, screenwriter Reema Kagti has revealed when the team of Jee Le Zaraa will begin shooting.

Reema Kagti reveals when Jee Le Zaraa will go on floors

While the film was announced in 2021, the cast of Jee Le Zaraa hasn’t begun shooting for the project yet. In a recent interview with Indian Express, Reema Kagti was asked to share updates about the film. She said that the film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. “We will start shooting by the end of the year. We are looking forward to it and are really excited,” she said.

Meanwhile, in March this year, director Farhan Akhtar shared a picture on Instagram as he commenced the recce of Jee Le Zaraa. In the picture, he is seen exploring the deserts of Rajasthan. Farhan Akhtar tagged Alia, Priyanka, and Katrina in the picture, and wrote, “Searching for gold #locationscout #jeelezaraa #rajasthan". Alia Bhatt commented, “Can't waittttt,” while Katrina wrote, “So exciting.”

Priyanka Chopra opens up about Jee Le Zaraa

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chopra was asked when Jee Le Zaraa is happening. The actress said, “I think everybody wants to know that. I don’t know. I feel Alia, Katrina and I - all three of us are in the busiest phases of our lives, but I am hoping it happens next year. That’s the aim.”

