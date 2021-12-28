Jee Le Zaraa: Zoya Akhtar reveals how Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra were roped in for the movie

Farhan Akhtar created a massive buzz early this year when he had announced Je Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. While the movie will mark Farhan’s directorial comeback, it will be an all-female road trip film. And while the announcement made the audience excited to watch this trio in one frame for the first time, Zoya Akhtar has opened up about how Alia, Katrina and Priyanka got onboard for the film. In an interview with Film Companion, she stated that the actresses had called her wanting to do a film together.

Zoya emphasised that the actresses were clueless about Farhan pitching a similar idea when they had contacted her. “Farhan had an idea that he had bounced, saying 'I want to do this with girls'. He had come up with it and wanted to do this. He had told me one line. And very independently I was contacted by the actresses (Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif) not knowing about Farhan saying that, 'We want to work together' because Priyanka had called them. It just aligned. And I think if this had happened 10 years ago, it would have happened if these were the same players,” Zoya was quoted saying.

The ace filmmaker, who is excited about Je Le Zaraa, has been all praises for the three actresses and asserted that they are distinct personalities. Zoya said, “The only reason where you can do it now is that all the players involved wanted to do it. Even if 10 years ago there were three big female stars, filmmakers, producers who would say 'Let's do this', it could have happened. I think it's alignment. I think it's intent firstly. They are huge, three of them, they are amazing and they are massive. And what's beautiful about them is that they are distinct personalities. There's nobody that's like the other”.