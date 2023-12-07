Jeetendra fulfils ailing Junior Mehmood's wish to meet him; gets teary-eyed during visit with Johnny Lever
Jeetendra grants the wish of his friend Junior Mehmood by visiting him during his cancer battle, accompanied by Johnny Lever. The emotional meeting left Jeetendra visibly moved. Take a look!
Veteran actor Junior Mehmood is currently battling Stage 4 liver and lung cancer, and his health is declining rapidly. In light of his deteriorating condition, he had expressed a heartfelt desire to meet his longtime colleague, actor Jeetendra, with whom he has shared the screen in numerous movies. Recently, Jeetendra, accompanied by Johnny Lever, fulfilled Junior Mehmood's wish and visited him. Witnessing his friend in such a challenging state, Jeetendra was visibly moved and emotional during the visit.
Jeetendra and Johnny Lever visit Junior Mehmood, who is battling cancer
Mehmood received a cancer diagnosis in November and has been undergoing treatment since then. Expressing a heartfelt desire to meet his co-star from numerous films, Jeetendra, the message reached the actor promptly. Without hesitation, Jeetendra rushed to visit Junior Mehmood, accompanied by Johnny Lever. Witnessing his long-time friend in such a challenging condition, Jeetendra couldn't hold back his emotions and was visibly teary-eyed during the visit. Take a look:
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
With Tiger 3 scoring Rs 270 crore in November, Salman Khan is the Pinkvilla Star Of The Month
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why