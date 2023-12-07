Jeetendra fulfils ailing Junior Mehmood's wish to meet him; gets teary-eyed during visit with Johnny Lever

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood is currently battling Stage 4 liver and lung cancer, and his health is declining rapidly. In light of his deteriorating condition, he had expressed a heartfelt desire to meet his longtime colleague, actor Jeetendra, with whom he has shared the screen in numerous movies. Recently, Jeetendra, accompanied by Johnny Lever, fulfilled Junior Mehmood's wish and visited him. Witnessing his friend in such a challenging state, Jeetendra was visibly moved and emotional during the visit.

