Jeetendra mourns ‘closest friend’ Rishi Kapoor's death; Says ‘The void he left behind will be felt forever’

Jeetendra paid his condolences on Rishi Kapoor’s unfortunate demise and stated that it was an honour to be a part of the late actor’s life.

is no more and there isn’t a singly heart that isn’t bereaved or an eye that isn’t wet with tears on his demise. The legendary actor, who has entertained generations, has given several hit movies and worked many A-listers in his career spanning over four decades. Needless to say, with his unfortunate demise, each of his co-stars is devastated and seen paying their condolences on social media. Joining them, Jeetendra has also mourned the loss of his closest friend.

Jeetendra along with his wife Shobha Kapoor has released an official statement offering his condolences over Rishi's demise. Calling him a dear brother and one of the finest human beings, Jeetendra asserted that it was an honour to have worked with the Mulk star. “The magnitude of his loss and the void he leaves behind will be felt forever. We’ve lost one of our closest friends, our very dear brother and one of the finest human beings. It was an honour to be a part of his life. Our deepest condolences to Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor family,” Jeetendra stated in the statement.

For the uninitiated, Jeetendra and Rishi have shared the screen space in several movies including Dosti Dushmani, Ameeri Gareebi, Ranbhoomi etc.

On the other hand, Jeetendra’s daughter Ekta Kapoor had also shared beautiful pictures of Rishi Kapoor having a gala time with her father and celebrities like Rakesh Roshan, Prem Chopra and others. She captioned the image as, “They will never party again like this! Goodbye uncle and actor par excellence!!#riprishikapoor

