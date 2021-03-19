Jeetendra surprises John Abraham, Disha Patani and the team of 'Ek Villain Returns' with his presence; PHOTO

Jeetendra paid a visit to the makers of Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns'. Take a look at his picture standing next to John Abraham and Disha Patani.

Jeetendra Kapoor gave a pleasant surprise to the cast and crew of 'Ek Villain Returns’ by paying a visit to the set. The veteran actor went to the film’s set to give his blessing to the cast of the film. The Mohit Suri directorial is a sequel to his 2014 thriller Ek Villain and stars Disha Patani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles. Jeetendra reportedly bonded with the whole team and there are multiple snaps of him talking to the cast of the film.

In the photos posted by the makers of the film, we see the veteran actor donning an all-brown outfit as he stands in the middle of John and Disha, who are both rocking an all-black look. The maker of the film was taken aback by Jitendra’s sweet gesture and penned a message for the actor in the caption, “Indeed the sweetest surprise to witness Jeetendra sir on the sets of #EkVillianReturns”. Fans of the actors were delighted to see the actor’s presence at the film’s set and dropped red heart emojis under the post.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Arjun exclusively told Pinkvilla that he starts shooting for Ek Villain Returns in a month.“Villain they are shooting with John and Disha right now, I start in early April,” said the actor, further adding, “This genre’s specialty is that you will not know who’s good, who’s bad, who’s right and who’s wrong, everybody has something that makes them grey. For me that is very exciting”.

