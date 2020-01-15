Jeff Bezos in India: American entrepreneur dons the traditional kurta to fly a kite during Makar Sankranti

Jeff Bezos posted on his Instagram story the special moments where he is enjoying the Indian festival of Makar Sankranti.

Jeff Bezos, the American entrepreneur has visited India and is seen enjoying the festivities of Makar Sankranti. The head honcho of the online retail giant, was seen flying kites with some kids in New Delhi. Jeff Bezos posted on his Instagram story the special moments where he is enjoying the Indian festival of Makar Sankranti along with kids. Jeff is seen donning a dusty pink coloured kurta and sunglasses. On his Instagram story, Jeff Bezos mentioned that he got a lesson in flying kites. If the Instagram stories are anything to go buy, then the head of the online retailer giant, had a lot of fun during his visit to the country.

While talking about India, Jeff Bezos also said that the 21st century will be the Indian century. The Amazon CEO looks rather impressed with the Indian culture, food and festivities. He also posted pictures from his India visit on Instagram. Jeff Bezos, the American entrepreneur was seemingly enjoying some sweets and chocolates that were presented to him at the hotel where he was staying. He also mentioned how he was very pleased by the Indian hospitality during his visit. Jeff Bezos is surely enjoying every bit of his India visit.

The timing could not have been more correct as he gets to witness the Indian festival of Makar Sankranti. The American entrepreneur made sure to flaunt his desi style by sporting a traditional kurta. He is definitely winning hearts with his Indian style.

(ALSO READ: Amazon's Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie are divorcing after 25 years of marriage)

Credits :instagram

Read More